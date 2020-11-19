Campaign hopes to raise millions ahead of Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum opening

“When we came upon the opportunity to acquire the childhood home of Cassius Clay Jr., George Bochetto and I were ecstatic to begin a non-profit museum for all Ali fans,” said Jared Weiss, Founder & CEO, and long-time Ali fan. “Muhammad Ali ‘shook up the world’ and we are better because of it. Restoring his home is an honor to him and a reminder to us to fight for the world we want, no matter who we are or where we are fighting from.”