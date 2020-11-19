Campaign hopes to raise millions ahead of Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new fundraising campaign is hoping to raise millions to restore Muhammad Ali’s childhood home.
The Restoration Campaign set a goal of raising $5.8 million by the end of February 2021 for renovations and community initiatives before a grand opening is held for the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum in the fall of 2021.
Muhammad Ali moved into the home, located at 3302 Grand Avenue, when he was 5 years old and was known as Cassius Clay Jr. His family lived in the home for 15 years.
The funds will be used to restore the home, build a welcome center, expand the museum footprint, improve the grounds and create community programs as well as an endowment.
“When we came upon the opportunity to acquire the childhood home of Cassius Clay Jr., George Bochetto and I were ecstatic to begin a non-profit museum for all Ali fans,” said Jared Weiss, Founder & CEO, and long-time Ali fan. “Muhammad Ali ‘shook up the world’ and we are better because of it. Restoring his home is an honor to him and a reminder to us to fight for the world we want, no matter who we are or where we are fighting from.”
