Clark County Health Department adds restrictions to restaurants, gatherings

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Bars and restaurants in Clark County will have to follow new restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The Clark County Health Department issued restrictions stating restaurants will have to reduce capacity to 75%. Bars will have to close by 10 p.m.
Gatherings of more than 50 people must be approved in advance by the Health Department.
A statement from the Health Department read in part, “The Clark County Health Department believes these additional measures will provide the County’s best defense against more restrictive orders outlined by the Governor. In addition, the Clark County Health Department believes these measures will help decrease community spread.”
The executive order will go into effect Friday and continue through Dec. 4.
