Clark County Health Department adds restrictions to restaurants, gatherings

Clark County Health Department adds restrictions to restaurants, gatherings
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said his team put more restrictions in place as COVID-19 cases surge in Indiana. (Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | November 19, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 7:58 AM

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Bars and restaurants in Clark County will have to follow new restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Clark County Health Department issued restrictions stating restaurants will have to reduce capacity to 75%. Bars will have to close by 10 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Surging COVID-19 cases have Clark County leaders debating more restrictions

Gatherings of more than 50 people must be approved in advance by the Health Department.

A statement from the Health Department read in part, “The Clark County Health Department believes these additional measures will provide the County’s best defense against more restrictive orders outlined by the Governor. In addition, the Clark County Health Department believes these measures will help decrease community spread.”

The executive order will go into effect Friday and continue through Dec. 4.

Order of the Clark County Health Department Regarding Covid Restrictions on Gatherings 11-18-2020 by Sarah Eisenmenger on Scribd

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.