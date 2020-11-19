1 dead in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Magazine Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
