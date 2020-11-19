Evansville brothers find a forever home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families come in all shapes and sizes, and some require some extra work to become official in the eyes of the law.
For David and Kayla Delong, Thursday morning was filled with jitters, excitement and pride.
“A little nervous, we talked to the boys about what to say to the judge and how to act in front of the judge,” David said.
Inside a courtroom, the couple made it official, becoming the proud parents of two little boys. 7-year-old Van and 5-year old Ben were stars in the Delong Family long before entering the courtroom Thursday. They have been living with David and Kayla for almost two years.
“Van, he plays really tough, but he is the sweetest kid in the world, and Ben, he is a character, he just makes everyone laugh - we call him Ben Kaboom,” David said. “I’ve wanted to be a dad for a long time. Like I said, I’ve been dad to them, they’ve called me dad.”
All that was left was some paperwork, and to hear these words from the judge.
“Van and Bentley, they are all yours - they are now officially Delongs.”
A difficult wait, but the easiest words they will ever hearm as David says his boys are just easy to love.
“They came from a really hard upbringing, and they’ve seen a lot of things that a lot of kids their age shouldn’t be allowed to see,” David said. “And I think they understand now, especially Van understands, this is - the judge is making it official. I’m not moving anymore. I’m staying with Mom and Dad forever.”
