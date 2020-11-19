FORECAST: Another mild day Friday before a weekend rain chance

- RED FLAG WARNING: Most of WAVE Country (including Louisville) until 7 PM
- WEEKEND: Rain chances (30% Saturday, 70% Sunday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will continue to ramp up through the mid-afternoon hours. Gusts of 35-45 mph will be possible at times. The strong southwest wind will at least allow warming into the 65-70 degree range.
Today’s gusty winds will eventually settle down somewhat overnight, though it will still be breezy heading into Friday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Expect a partly sunny start to Friday with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with a better chance at 70 degrees in Southern Kentucky.
Clouds will continue to overtake the area Friday night as a small shower chance begins in parts of Southern Indiana. We’ll be in the lower 50s by Saturday morning.
Rain chances will really ramp up on Sunday with the cold front moving through. This will bring widespread rain to the region for the end of the weekend. Cooler temperatures behind the front will linger through much of next week with highs in the 50s most days. The exception at this point may be Thanksgiving - the
Earliest Alert Outlook for next Thursday shows a 20% rain chance with a high near 60.
