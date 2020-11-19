JCPS to remain on NTI through 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will remain on NTI for the remainder of 2020.
In a letter addressed to JCPS families, the district said it plans to continue NTI through at least Jan. 4 due to an executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear concerning the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
As part of the executive order, the start of winter sports was delayed. JCPS said winter sports will be suspended until at least Dec. 14.
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association decided to continue with football playoffs. JCPS said schools will be allowed to participate in those games.
