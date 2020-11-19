Jeffersonville woman arrested on numerous drug charges

By Liz Adelberg | November 19, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:14 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville woman faces felony drug charges after investigators searched her residence Wednesday afternoon.

49-year-old Christina E. Abbott was arrested after Indiana State Police served a search warrant on her Grubbs Avenue home and discovered over five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.

Abbott faces the following charges:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Paraphernalia - A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor

Abbott was taken to the Clark County Jail.

