Jeffersonville woman arrested on numerous drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville woman faces felony drug charges after investigators searched her residence Wednesday afternoon.
49-year-old Christina E. Abbott was arrested after Indiana State Police served a search warrant on her Grubbs Avenue home and discovered over five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.
Abbott faces the following charges:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia - A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor
Abbott was taken to the Clark County Jail.
