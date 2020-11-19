KSU looking to move forward with $50 million dorm project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University is looking to move forward with plans to build a new multi-million dollar dorm on their campus.
The KSU Board of Regents met Thursday for a special called meeting.
The first item on the agenda was that residential building project that would not only house students, but also serve as a dining hall.
It may take a couple years though, before the doors open.
“If we can get everything to work the way we wanted to get it to work,” said Craig Turner of CRM Companies, “our goal is that the fall of 2022 would be when the students would move into it.”
Turner and CRM are working alongside KSU and other business partners to figure out what it’s going to take to get this project finished.
It’s estimated to cost between $49,850,000 and $51,800,000.
Right now, KSU is utilizing nearby hotels to provide board for around 600 students. This residence hall would house 400 students.
As for the other dorms, KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said Thursday, there’s a plan for them.
“The master plan calls for the conversion of some of what were residential housing into academic spaces,” said Brown.
The questions still remain: What about the ongoing pandemic? How will KSU pay for the project?
The design team has created a list of COVID-related considerations for the design.
As for financial needs, in broad strokes, the plan would be to secure bonds from the state.
Money is a huge concern for Regent Paul Harnice, but he thinks they’re working with the right people.
“I don’t think for the players involved, that KSU could be in any better position with the consultants that it’s hired to look at this,” said Harnice.
The KSU Board of Regents will have to meet one more time in December with a more concrete plan from their business partners before voting on the project.
The board also voted Thursday to keep students out of the classroom buildings until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they try to avoid an uptick in cases of COVID-19.
