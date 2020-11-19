LMPD officer, 49, dies after collapsing while playing tennis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer is dead after collapsing while playing tennis Thursday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., Martez Hughes, 49, suffered an unknown medical emergency while at Chickasaw Park with his friend and tennis partner, Daryl McGill.
“We were just hitting, having fun, like always and I went to the fence to get the ball, and I came back and Martez was down,” McGill told WAVE 3 News.
Hughes was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., McGill confirmed.
Hughes joined LMPD in 2009 and worked in the 6th division.
Louisville Police Pipes and Drums issued the following statement on Facebook regarding Hughes’ passing:
