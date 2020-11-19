LMPD officer, 49, dies after collapsing while playing tennis

LMPD Officer Martez Hughes (Source: Facebook: Louisville Police Pipes and Drums)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Faith King | November 19, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer is dead after collapsing while playing tennis Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Martez Hughes, 49, suffered an unknown medical emergency while at Chickasaw Park with his friend and tennis partner, Daryl McGill.

“We were just hitting, having fun, like always and I went to the fence to get the ball, and I came back and Martez was down,” McGill told WAVE 3 News.

Hughes was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., McGill confirmed.

Hughes joined LMPD in 2009 and worked in the 6th division.

Louisville Police Pipes and Drums issued the following statement on Facebook regarding Hughes’ passing:

We are sad to announce the passing of LMPD Officer Martez Hughes. Officer Hughes worked in the 6th Division and served...

Posted by Louisville Police Pipes and Drums on Thursday, November 19, 2020

