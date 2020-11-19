Metro Council approves creation of civilian review board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance calling for the creation of a civilian review board for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The ordinance was passed in a 25-1 vote.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Civilian Review Board will be made up of 11 citizens and an inspector general who are tasked with independently investigating claims against LMPD to protect both civilians and officers.
