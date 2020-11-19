Pap’s Beef Jerky opens in Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business is celebrating opening their doors.
Pap’s Beef Jerky opened on Crittenden Avenue. The business offers four different types of beef jerky right now.
They’re teamed up with Metro Animal Services to bring funds to help animals in need.
Jim Richardson, the CEO of Pap’s, says it’s a good feeling to give back.
“Everyone here in the company supports our furry friends, and we all feel good about it. That’s what we’re looking for, to do things we’re passionate about. We love beef jerky, we love working together, and we love supporting the local community.” said Richardson.
Portions of their online sales right now are going to support Metro Animal Services.
You can find their products here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.