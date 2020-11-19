Smoke fills sky following explosion at Scottsburg plastics plant

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A fuel tank exploded at an area plastics plant, injuring at least one worker and sending thick clouds of black smoke high into the air Thursday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News has learned the explosion took place after 10 a.m. at Thomas Plastics near the 800 block of Armory Place in Scottsburg.
It’s not known what caused the explosion, nor is the severity of the worker’s injuries.
Traffic is closed in the immediate area.
WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.
