Tommy Ballard’s family searching for answers 4 years after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County widow is still hopeful for answers four years after her husband’s death.
Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown Nov. 19, 2016. He was out hunting with his grandson when the shooting happened.
Its still unclear who fired the fatal shot to this day.
His death came nearly a year-and-a-half after the disappearance of his daughter, Crystal Rogers.
Sherry Ballard, Tommy’s widow, says the killer knew what he was doing.
“The person that did this to my daughter knew my husband was not stopping. He would not have given up, until my daughter was brought home” said Ballard.
Both of their cases are still being investigated. The FBI now working both of those investigations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.