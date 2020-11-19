UofL’s Nwora selected #45 by Milwaukee, Cards signee Scrubb goes #55 to Nets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL forward Jordan Nwora was the #45 pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
He’ll join NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks.
UofL signee Jay Scrubb, a Trinity High grad, went #55 to Brooklyn.
Scrubb played the last two seasons at John A. Logan College in Illinois. He joins Oldham County High School grad Donta Smith as former juco players, who signed with UofL, and then were selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.
