UofL’s Nwora selected #45 by Milwaukee, Cards signee Scrubb goes #55 to Nets
Jordan Nwora prepares to shoot at free throw in the Cards game against Boston College. (Source: Picasa)
By Kent Taylor | November 19, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 12:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL forward Jordan Nwora was the #45 pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

He’ll join NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks.

UofL signee Jay Scrubb, a Trinity High grad, went #55 to Brooklyn.

Scrubb played the last two seasons at John A. Logan College in Illinois. He joins Oldham County High School grad Donta Smith as former juco players, who signed with UofL, and then were selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

