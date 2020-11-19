6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Six-year-old Josh Wright, known as “Junior,” was hit by a car while riding his bike on Wednesday at 5th and Walnut in Fairmont. The driver fled the scene without stopping.
“His step-dad called me and told me I needed to go to Fairmont emergency room, then on the way told me I needed to get to Ruby,” said Junior’s mother Cassie Parsons.
Home security footage obtained by 5 News shows a Chevy Equinox flying down the road with Junior’s bike still stuck to the grill. Fairmont Police are are looking for a Chevy Equinox LT with damage in the lower grill, according to the police report.
Luckily, Junior is on the way to recovery.
“They said he didn’t have any internal bleeding no spine damage. Just road rash and bruising” said Parsons.
Junior is ready to get back to being a kid and is already asking for a Paw Patrol Bike.
