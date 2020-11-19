6-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old southern Indiana boy who suffered complications after getting COVID-19 has been released from the hospital.
Grant Waters’ mother said he spent time in the ICU after developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C. The disease, which can develop after getting the coronavirus, causes the organs to be inflamed.
Grant’s mother posted on Facebook that Grant was back at home, getting his appetite back and even had enough energy for a little playtime. The signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome include red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
