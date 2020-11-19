6-year-old diagnosed with MIS-C released from hospital

Grant Waters, 6, from Salem, was moved out of the ICU at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville on Thursday after spending five days in the hospital. (Source: Elizabeth Waters)
By Sarah Jackson | November 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 8:48 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old southern Indiana boy who suffered complications after getting COVID-19 has been released from the hospital.

Grant Waters’ mother said he spent time in the ICU after developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C. The disease, which can develop after getting the coronavirus, causes the organs to be inflamed.

Grant’s mother posted on Facebook that Grant was back at home, getting his appetite back and even had enough energy for a little playtime. The signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome include red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

