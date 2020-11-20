Baptist Urgent Care opens in Jeffersontown

The facility will open on Nov. 23 to help patients with common medical conditions. (Source: WAVE)
By Sarah Jackson | November 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:30 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new urgent care facility will open in Jeffersontown.

Baptist Health converted the former Baptist Health Express Care, located at 10216 Taylorsville Road, into a Baptist Urgent Care.

The facility will open on Nov. 23 to help patients with common medical conditions including cough, cold, flu, sinus issues, allergies, earaches, strep throat, burns or lacerations, skin and eye infections, flu and tetanus shots and more, according to Baptist.

Patients can receive care on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 502-297-0363.

