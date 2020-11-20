Behind the Forecast: Polyester to Pollution - How our clothing affects the climate

Levi Strauss & Co., the company that makes the famous Levi jeans, estimates that one pair of its jeans will contribute around 33.4kg of carbon dioxide equivalent during its lifespan. That amount of carbon dioxide is around the same amount produced by driving 69 miles in the average car in the United States. Forty percent of that carbon dioxide comes from consumers washing the jeans and eventually throwing it in landfills. Sixteen percent of the carbon dioxide comes from retail, transportation, and packaging, while around 33 percent comes from creating fibers and fabric. Cutting, sewing, and finishing the jeans contribute to the last eight percent.