Demand for COVID-19 testing rises as families look to reduce risk at family gatherings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lines of cars at a Norton drive through COVID-19 testing facility in Hikes Point continue to flow. Facility managers estimated 400 patients were tested per day last week. Friday, that number had risen to about 600 a day.
In addition to escalating numbers of people infected with COVID-19, some sought out testing because of their plans for the holidays.
“My daughter her husband and three kids are coming over and I’ve had a headache and coughing,” Debbie Hawkins told WAVE 3 News. “I’m trying to make sure I don’t have COVID before they come over for Thanksgiving.”
The CDC recommends against traveling and attending family gatherings this Thanksgiving. Experts say staying apart is the safest way to spend the holidays.
Still, some sought out COVID-19 testing Friday to reduce risk and keep family plans intact.
“We felt like that we would be pretty sure that were not bringing anything to that house,” Lenore Crenshaw said. “And it’s only going to be a small group like four of us.”
Others were in line as part of regular COVID-19 testing.
Erin Jewell brought her three children to be tested even after canceling plans to attend a large family gathering.
”We personally do not want to be part of a super spreader event,” Jewell said. “I do not want to be associated with anything where somebody could get sick and die.”
Test results could be back in 2 to 5 days. That’s all some need to keep their in town plans alive as they weigh health risks against the pain of missing loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.