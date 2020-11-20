EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting waved machete before firing at officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Stringtown Road and Reis Avenue in Evansville.
Police say as part of a joint task force, deputies and officers were trying to serve a federal warrant for narcotics dealing to a known violent felon.
They say the suspect sped off in a car north on Stringtown, before hitting a sheriff deputy’s car, and then a telephone pole.
Authorities say they moved in on the car and removed a woman, who was a passenger.
They say they suspect first waved a machete before picking up a gun and firing several shots in their direction.
Officers returned fired, killing the suspect.
The coroner says the suspect has been identified, however pending notification of extended and elderly family, his name is not being released.
An autopsy is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say procedures were followed, and the investigation continues.
14 News spoke to one neighbor who took a video of the scene on her phone.
”Well I was in the house, and I heard the wreck first,” neighbor Mark Gibson said. “And then after the wreck, I heard a lot of gunshots. It was two different kinds of gunshots.”
The EPD officers involved were undercover and did not have body cams. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies may have some footage of the incident.
The deputy who was hit during the crash has only minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported from the stray bullets fired by the suspect.
The woman who was with the suspect was interviewed Friday.
