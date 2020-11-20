FORECAST: Rain chances increase for the weekend

- FRIDAY: Breezy and warm with highs in the 60s
- WEEKEND: Rain chances (30% Saturday, 70% Sunday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds will remain breezy overnight, but not as windy. Those southerly winds will keep temperatures a bit milder in the 40s for most, near 50 in the city.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with a better chance at 70 degrees in southern Kentucky.
Clouds will continue to overtake the area Friday night as a small shower chance begins in parts of southern Indiana.
We’ll be in the lower 50s by Saturday morning. Scattered showers are in the forecast on Saturday, especially north of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana. Clouds will limit our heating, so expect highs only in the 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon.
Rain chances will really ramp up on Sunday with the cold front moving through. This will bring widespread rain to the region for the end of the weekend.
Cooler temperatures behind the front will linger through much of next week with highs in the 50s most days. The exception at this point may be Thanksgiving - the Earliest Alert Outlook for next Thursday shows a 20% rain chance with a high near 60.
