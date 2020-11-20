FORECAST: Widespread rain at times this weekend

- TONIGHT: Isolated showers arrive in Southern Indiana, North Central Kentucky
- WEEKEND: Rain likely (40% Saturday, 80% Sunday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to move in overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s by daybreak Saturday. Isolated light showers will break out tonight along and north of the Ohio River.
Saturday doesn’t look like the best day. Light showers will increase in coverage through the day as temperatures fall from the mid 50s in the morning to the upper 40s in the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy during this gloomy, cool day.
Most of the rain will pull north of the Ohio River Saturday night as a warm front lifts toward Central Indiana. It’ll be cool and damp with lows in the 40s.
Sunday is the rainiest day of the weekend as the cold front swings through. The heaviest, most widespread rain will occur in the morning through midday. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 50s around lunchtime before falling into the 40s.
By Monday we’ll be a lot drier but cooler as highs only reach into the lower 50s. Expect a gradual warmup toward 60 degrees by mid next week as rain chances skyrocket by Wednesday. For now, Thanksgiving looks mostly dry!
