3 injured in explosion at Indiana business

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Three employees were injured when a propane tank exploded at an Indiana business.
The Columbus Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at Faurecia USA, located at 601 Gladstone Avenue, around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to Columbus Fire Department spokesman Capt. Michael Wilson.
Fire investigators said the explosion happened while a Faurecia employee was filling a propane tank for a forklift truck. After the explosion, a fire started in the propane filling area.
Three employees were injured. Wilson said one employee was believed to have serious burns and was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. The two other employees had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The business was evacuated before firefighters arrived.
Wilson said the damage from the fire was isolated to the exterior materials storage and propane storage area.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
