$42K grant to create plaza in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville has received a $42,000 grant to help turn a largely unused parking lot in the Parkland neighborhood into a well shaded plaza for visitors.
Mayor Greg Fischer says he’s hoping reinvesting back into the Parkland area can bring new businesses and sustainability to the area.
Parkland is the neighborhood where Muhammad Ali grew up. Back then it had many businesses and more community engagement. Metro Councilman-elect Jecory Arthur says we need to work on bringing back what we lost following the 1950′s protests.
“As we’ve seen in these last few months, almost 53 years ago protests in a similar way,” Arthur said. “Since those protests there has been a mass exodus.. a complete shift politically, socially, and economically in that neighborhood that I grew up in. and it’s almost gone dormant in a certain extent.”
Arthur says having the new lot, along with assets and partners, will allow them to bring rejuvination to a community that’s been neglected for over 50 years.
