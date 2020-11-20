New COVID-19 orders mark point of departure for Beshear, DeWine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio and Kentucky have proceeded through the pandemic in near lockstep, with governors Mike DeWine and Andy Beshear rolling out similar policy prescriptions across similar timeframes.
Beshear declared a state of emergency just a week before DeWine in early March. Over the next eight days, they would each ban mass gatherings and close schools, bars, restaurants, recreation facilities, retail businesses and entertainment venues.
The Midwest partnership of April (remember it?) included both states. That Beshear oped in seemed confirmation his priorities were better aligned with DeWine’s than those of Kentucky’s more cavalier neighbors to the south.
Both reopenings would follow suit, with the governors announcing benchmarks and schedules the last week of April.
Even early, the coordination was clear — and celebrated. Each governor mentioned it in their daily must-watch press conferences. Cases remained low, and they earned national praise. Then, once more in lockstep, those press conferences slowed in regularity. The curve was flattened, the hot spots grew tepid and the virus seemed on defense against measures intended to keep it at bay.
July’s surge brought an end to the lolling pandemic summer. Beshear went statewide with a mask mandate on July 9; DeWine gave county-specific mandates the same day but later relented to a statewide order July 23. Once again, their briefings were daily and must-watch.
The emphasis of late summer in both Ohio and Kentucky was devolution. The governors brought out color-coded state maps to indicate the severity of the virus’s spread in each county. Measures meant to curb it were no longer statewide but, as with DeWine’s initial mask order, county-specific.
That gets us, with a few fits and starts, to the fall surge.
Cases are at all-time highs, hospitals are filling up and deaths are beginning to climb. Positivity rates barely merit mention, and those color-coded state maps are now just simply red.
The governors’ county-specific rules and recommendations have proved unavailing, so in the last 10 days, with not a few apparent reservations, they went back to statewide actions.
Here, the timing is less important than the content.
DeWine announced an order Monday prohibiting gatherings of greater than 10 people and imposing restrictive rules on weddings and funerals.
The next day, he announced a three-week statewide curfew in effect 10 p.m.-5 a.m. People are expected to stay home unless their activity falls under a list of exemptions.
Retail business should be closed during those hours. Bars and restaurants, which formerly had to stop service an hour before they were ordered closed at 11 p.m., now must close at 10 p.m.
“With this order we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” DeWine said.
Previously DeWine warned about closing gyms, restaurants, bars and the like, but he has not followed through so far.
Beshear announced new rules Tuesday, including capacity limits in professional businesses and gyms. Indoor gatherings are limited to eight people. Attendance is limited at weddings, funerals, indoor event spaces and theaters.
Kentucky’s governor also announced bars and restaurants will be fully closed to indoor service for three weeks. Delivery and to-go service may continue, along with outdoor dining.
He did not announce further restrictions on retail businesses. There is no curfew currently in effect in Kentucky.
Beshear acknowledged different the strategies in his briefings early this week, saying he had spoken with DeWine, compared notes and, for the first time, disagreed.
The strategies are different. DeWine places emphasis on spread of the virus in generalized nighttime activity. Conversely, Beshear’s approach is agnostic on timing but forceful on environment; Kentuckians won’t see the inside of a bar or restaurant until Dec. 14.
DeWine’s limit on gatherings to 10 people only applies outside, according to the order. Beshear’s limit on gatherings of eight people applies to private, indoor settings.
DeWine has taken no recent action to limit private, casual indoor gatherings.
Criticism of the Ohio governor’s strategy is similar to that of the “last call” order when it was in effect. People won’t stop gathering at night, critics said, they’ll just do it in smaller, denser, less safe environments where COVID-19 can spread with ease.
To compare, Beshear’s order limits gatherings, full stop. How enforceable that will be remains to be seen, but the intent is clear: the virus spreads when big groups gather in small spaces, so big groups and small spaces are out.
DeWine acknowledged, in the quote above and elsewhere, that his order will have a “minimized” effect on the economy. Beshear went the other direction in his press briefings. He laid the groundwork for the orders for two days, then in presenting them acknowledged how difficult they would be on businesses.
Whose orders are more stringent might depend on who you ask. The word “curfew” has an Orwellian ring to it, but Beshear’s track of taking the virus on where it spreads could potentially be more painful to society.
Issues of compliance further muddy the waters. Kentucky’s order against private gatherings seems intended to preempt any unintended consequences of the indoor dining ban, but if the former fails, what good does the latter do?
In that light, Ohio’s order seems to factor in noncompliance and work best as it can around the edges. By definition, the most DeWine thought he could ask of Ohioans is to stay home at night. The question is not whether people will comply with the curfew but whether it will work against the virus.
Either way, the differences are clear. Folks on opposite sides of the Ohio River will experience — are now experiencing — alternate pandemic realities for the first time.
A list of all Beshear’s orders that effectively functions as a pandemic timeline can be found here. (Reading it is surreal.)
DeWine’s orders can be found, though not as succinctly, here.
