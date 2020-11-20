Support Local Businesses
NKY man charged with creating child pornography

Joshua Turner
Joshua Turner(Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:28 AM EST
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Kenton County grand jury indicted a Park Hills man Thursday after authorities say he made child pornography.

Joshua Turner was arrested in September, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders. He was indicted on charges including rape and creating child pornography.

“We deal with these horrible situations all the time,” Sanders told FOX19 NOW Thursday, “but rarely do we actually have to watch it happen.”

Sanders says Turner filmed himself having sex with two minors under the age of 12. He calls the evidence “indisputable” and “disturbing.”

“Watching a child be molested on a video recording is as disturbing as watching someone get murdered on a video recording,” he said.

Court documents say Turner’s girlfriend, who suspected he had been cheating on her, discovered the porn.

“Basically [she] snooped in his phone to see what he had been up to and was shocked to find video evidence that he had been molesting not one but two child victims,” Sanders said.

He explains she turned Turner into authorities.

“She immediately refused Mr. Turner any further access to her home and cut ties with him altogether,” Sanders said.

Documents say Turner’s girlfriend reported him in September. Authorities believe Turner created the pornography in the months leading up to her discovery of it.

Sanders says they moved quickly to secure an indictment but that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still searching for Turner’s other devices.

“Right now the only crimes he’s currently been charged with are those involving the child pornography that he created himself,” Sanders said. “Obviously it’s going to be our intention to put Mr. Turner away for the rest of his life.”

Turner’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

