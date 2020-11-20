State sets another single-day record of new COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,825 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, another single-day record.
Beshear also confirmed 20 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,762 throughout the crisis this year.
The state’s positivity rate stands at 9.15 percent.
“This is exponential growth,” Beshear said in a statement. “It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to. We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.”
Currently, 1,544 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, and 366 are in an ICU. Another 188 residents are on ventilator.
Jefferson, Fayette, Boyd, Boone and Kenton are the counties with the largest new reports Friday, each checking in with more than 100 new cases.
Friday at 5 p.m. marked the new requirements impacting Kentucky’s bars and restaurants -- no indoor dining is allowed. New restrictions also apply to social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.
