Woman accused of stabbing TARC driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman allegedly stabbed a TARC driver after not paying her bus fare, according to Louisville Metro police.
The stabbing was reported in the 2300 block of Floyd Street around 11:45 a.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
An investigation showed the woman boarded the bus and failed to pay her bus fare. When the driver tried to get the woman to get off the bus, she stabbed him, Smiley said.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The woman was detained for questioning.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.