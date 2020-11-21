Cats’ Miscues and Missing Players Leads to Embarrassing Loss at #1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WAVE) - UK was without 10 players heading into their matchup at #1 Alabama and things didn’t go well for the Cats. After trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, a botched snap on a field goal opened the flood gates for a 63-3 romp.
Crimson Tide receiver, DeVonta Smith became the SEC all-time leader for touchdown catches in the second quarter. He would finish the game with nine receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Smith’s receiving yards were only 35 fewer yards than the entire Kentucky offense for the game.
The Wildcats found out on Friday that they would be without 10 players due to Covid 19 protocols. A tough blow to overcome when facing the #1 team in the country. “You know, it’s difficult to practice and gameplan guys all week, and find out on Friday morning before you get on a plane that you’re not going to have some, but it is what it is. I think everybody in the country is dealing with it, and this is not the team or place you want to come to down some guys,” said UK head coach, Mark Stoops.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Cats. They’re at #6 Florida next week.
