Cats’ Miscues and Missing Players Leads to Embarrassing Loss at #1 Alabama

The Wildcats found out on Friday that they would be without 10 players due to Covid 19 protocols. A tough blow to overcome when facing the #1 team in the country. “You know, it’s difficult to practice and gameplan guys all week, and find out on Friday morning before you get on a plane that you’re not going to have some, but it is what it is. I think everybody in the country is dealing with it, and this is not the team or place you want to come to down some guys,” said UK head coach, Mark Stoops.