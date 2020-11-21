The Hoosiers Comeback Falls Just Short at Ohio State

Despite the loss, IU head coach, Tom Allen feels his team proved that they are for real. “So disappointed that we fell short, but proud of the heart, the fight, the toughness of this team. They didn’t quit, and I think you got a chance to see that they truly are special,” said Allen. Penix says the team just needs to put this loss in the rearview mirror. “It hurts, but we’re just going to keep a 1-0 mindset. We’re just going to continue to push forward you know. Get ready for next week, and just correct the things that we need to have fixed,” said Penix.