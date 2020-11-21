The Hoosiers Comeback Falls Just Short at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WAVE) - The ninth ranked Hoosiers found themselves down 35-7 in the second half, but came roaring back only to fall short 42-35 at #3 Ohio State.
Indiana quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. solidified himself as one of the quarterbacks in the country after lighting up Buckeye secondary for 491 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target, Ty Fryfogle had 218 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields, considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, completed18 of 30 passes for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times.
The Hoosiers defense forced turnovers and got after Fields, however, the Buckeyes had a ton of success running the ball. They finished the game with 307 yards rushing while Indiana finished with -1 yards rushing. Ohio State’s, Master Teague led everybody with a career high 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the loss, IU head coach, Tom Allen feels his team proved that they are for real. “So disappointed that we fell short, but proud of the heart, the fight, the toughness of this team. They didn’t quit, and I think you got a chance to see that they truly are special,” said Allen. Penix says the team just needs to put this loss in the rearview mirror. “It hurts, but we’re just going to keep a 1-0 mindset. We’re just going to continue to push forward you know. Get ready for next week, and just correct the things that we need to have fixed,” said Penix.
The Hoosiers will look to rebound next week hosting Maryland.
