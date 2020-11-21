LMPD conducting homicide investigation after man found dead near 6th & River Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found suffering from “obvious trauma” near 6th and River Roads.
Police were called to the are around 9:30 Saturday morning on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. They arrived and found the victim was severely injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
