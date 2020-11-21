Mayor Fischer announces 2020 youth implentation team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) has announced the 2020 One Love Louisville Youth Implementation Team.
Created by the Mayor in 2015, the Youth Team is managed by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods to elevate the voices of young people on matters that impact them and their hometown. During this 2020-2021 term, the team will build advocacy skills, become more civically engaged, and collaborate with government, community, faith and corporate organizations.
“I’m thrilled that these young people have joined our team and have the strong desire to make a difference, especially when this year has presented us with so many challenges,” Mayor Fischer said in a press release. “This team will bring their perspectives as well as develop leadership skills that will help our city to heal and transform.”
The team also will play a pivotal role in next year’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week, where more than 75,000 local students come together to raise awareness and educate the public on effective ways to prevent or reduce youth violence.
The 2020-2021 One Love Louisville Youth Implementation Team members, who range in age from 14 to 24-years old are:
- Fadumo Abdullahi, University of Louisville, Metro Council District 6
- Nigel Blackburn, JCTC, Metro Council District 5
- Haley Brents, University of Kentucky, Metro Council District 5
- Ayomide David, Waggener High School, Metro Council District 9
- Emily Gordon, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 2
- Emily Hodge, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 26
- Shari Joseph, Fern Creek High School, Metro Council District 22
- Marray Lewis, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 24
- Avdullahi Otun, The Academy at Shawnee, Metro Council District 21
- Solyana Mesfin, Iroquois High School, Metro Council District 19
- Chris Nuckols, University of Louisville, Metro Council District 12
- Erica McPheeters, Central High Magnet Career Academy, Metro Council District 22
- Milayzia Shouse, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 11
- Imani Smith, Centre College, Metro Council District 11
- Christopher Stafford, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Metro Council District 14
- William Stone, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 9
- Sydney Tucker, Spalding University, Metro Council District 2
