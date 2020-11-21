6,983 new COVID-19 related cases, 40 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - The state of Indiana reported nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
The Hoosier state reported a total of 6,983 new cases and 40 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 289,183 positive cases in Indiana and a total of 4,992 deaths.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to implement pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers that began Nov. 15.
The orders specifically target counties categorized as red or orange. Holcomb said hospitals in Indiana are being overwhelmed.
As part of the executive order, Indiana businesses are required to post face mask signage and only admit patrons wearing them. Restrictions will limit gatherings to 50 people in counties rated as “orange” and 25 people in “red” level areas.
Social distancing of six feet for customers in restaurants and bars is also required. The restrictions are in part an effort to keep the state healthy and allow the hospitals to operate efficiently.
“We’re taking these again to protect our hospital capacity and to give some measure of relief to out stressed and strained healthcare workers and system,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said the restrictions will for at least 30 days. Churches are exempt from the restrictions. The state will also make $20 million available to help local governments enforce compliance.
The Indiana State Department of Health has received 3,785,422 tests to date. The state has a 23.5% positivity rate.
