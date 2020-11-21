Police: 2 dead after early morning shooting in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Maple Grove Trailer Park early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a man with a gunshot wound needing assistance at 2:15 a.m. ET on Rhine Strasse near the 47th Street.
According to authorities, the Jasper Police Department received a call from Memorial Hospital about a man taken to the ER with a gunshot wound.
Jasper police say they later found an incident that happened at the trailer park south of the 47th Street intersection between Tre Carnahan, 21, of Eckerty, and Andres Lopez, 19, of Owensboro, Kentucky. According to police, both men exchanged gunfire with handguns.
Police say both men later succumbed to their injuries at Memorial Hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
