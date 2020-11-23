Patrons create GoFundMe for Shenanigans Irish Grille after closure announcement

“After a lot of thought and consideration we have no choice but to close Shenanigans, beginning Thanksgiving. This decision was made with a heavy heart, because its not only us, but our employees that will be affected as well,” the post reads. “Please come visit us for carry out (or outdoor dining if you’re brave!) these next two days to help support our staff (cash is always appreciated!), reduce our inventory, and help us make this a little less painful. We appreciate all of your love and support. We promise we will do everything in our power to bring the pub back. Please pray for us, lets hope this isn’t the end.”