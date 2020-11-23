Patrons create GoFundMe for Shenanigans Irish Grille after closure announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after one popular Highlands bar and grill announced it was closing indefinitely, patrons are stepping up to soften the blow of an uncertain future.
Shenanigans Irish Grille, located on Norris Place, announced on Facebook Monday they would be closing down after being “hit hard by the new restrictions.”
“After a lot of thought and consideration we have no choice but to close Shenanigans, beginning Thanksgiving. This decision was made with a heavy heart, because its not only us, but our employees that will be affected as well,” the post reads. “Please come visit us for carry out (or outdoor dining if you’re brave!) these next two days to help support our staff (cash is always appreciated!), reduce our inventory, and help us make this a little less painful. We appreciate all of your love and support. We promise we will do everything in our power to bring the pub back. Please pray for us, lets hope this isn’t the end.”
On Tuesday, several people showed up to eat lunch or order takeout to support the bar, but some patrons are taking that support even further.
Kaitlin Murray, a Bellarmine alumnus, created a GoFundMe page Monday night, encouraging others to give back to the establishment that she said has given so much to people in the community.
So far, the page has raised more than $5,000.
“I think it speaks volumes about Eddie and his team at Shenanigans,” Kaitlin Murray said. “They were there for us as broke college students. They were there for us when we had our biggest wins, biggest losses, celebrations, birthdays and everything in between. And I think, thinking about that not being there anymore, it’s been really cool to see everybody kind of come through the cracks and give back.”
Shenanigans’ owner Eddie Kupper said his wife told him about the fundraiser late Monday night, and said it means a lot to have support from the community.
“It’s wonderful because we are a community,” Kupper said. “We are a family here. And if you get right down to it, everybody that comes here, everybody says, ‘oh, it’s like Cheers.’ Well, it’s better than Cheers. It really is, because if you walk in this door somebody knows your name. And if they don’t know it, they’ll know it before you leave. That’s just the kind of neighborhood pub we’ve been.”
Kupper told WAVE 3 News the plan is to re-assess the situation on December 13, the day Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order is set to expire. Last Wednesday, Beshear said additional steps would be taken to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases. One of the new requirements limited bars and restaurants to only serve patrons outdoors or through carryout, indoor dining would not be allowed.
Many local restaurants have been making changes to accommodate the new restrictions, including increasing outdoor dining spaces and introducing curbside dining.
