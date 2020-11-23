Winner claims $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot hit in Santa Claus

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A winner has claimed their $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot from the Nov. 21 drawing.
“Everyone has really been happy and excited for us!” shared the winner. “This will be a super blessing. We will be able to do some things that we probably never would have been able to otherwise. We plan to help our children and their families, as well as donate to some charities that are special to us. It will definitely help us with our retirement plans.”
The jackpot winner changed what was a usual routine the day the ticket was purchased.
After hearing another winning ticket was sold at the Circle S Food Mart, the winner decided to purchase a ticket there.
As a dedicated Hoosier Lotto player, the winner plays the same numbers each week, honoring their immediate family members’ birthdays.
The winner walked into the store, picked their numbers, purchased their ticket, and walked back to their car to wait for the drawing.
“After the numbers were drawn, lo and behold, the numbers hit! We were shocked! The moment we got back home we called the Hoosier Lottery to verify we were checking the correct numbers—we were. Then we immediately downloaded the Hoosier Lottery mobile app to check the ticket one more time. Same result—the ticket was THE winner!”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.