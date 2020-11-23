NBA star teams up with LMPD to help Louisville families in need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE ) - A basketball superstar and Louisville Metro police teamed up to help a number of local families in need of beds this past weekend.
Rajon Rondo, a former Los Angeles Laker and current Atlanta Hawks player, helped build 39 beds along with officers and other volunteers as part of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation Build a Bed project.
The beds were then delivered to families all over Louisville. Some of the families in need shared beds, or slept on other surfaces like couches, or sometimes even, the floor.
It’s a problem affecting many families across the city and one recognized by LMPD Officer Brittany Gillock, the project’s organizer.
During the event, Rondo helped build the wooden bed frames himself.
Kenwood Elementary tweeted, “We cannot thank LMPD and Rajon Rondo enough for making sure our kids have warm, cozy beds to sleep in tonight. What an amazing gift for these families!”
This is the second year LMPD helped build beds for families in need.
