Public will have to wait for bodycam video as KSP takes over fatal officer-involved shooting investigation

“LMPD experienced an officer-involved-shooting incident last night at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the Portland neighborhood. This is the first since we announced a reform agreement calling for the Kentucky State Police (KSP) to act as primary investigating agency for Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) critical incidents. This reform is the result of us listening to the concerns that you – the community – had about your police department conducting investigations into its own members in such matters. We have heard you. The Kentucky State Police has taken jurisdictional authority over this investigation, its records, and the release thereof. As you’re aware, LMPD practice has been to release body worn video footage of such incidents within 24 hours in an effort to be as transparent as possible. However, KSP has determined that logistics and variances in practices have made that unrealistic in this case. We defer to KSP on the specific timing in this case, and we will be evaluating how this works going forward. We agreed to place these investigations in the hands of another agency as one initiative on the path to restoring trust between LMPD and our community. There are many ideas for how this might work, including the possible creation of a multi-agency task force to work throughout the state, and those ideas remain on the table. For now, we trust the Kentucky State Police will conduct a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation regarding the facts surrounding this case.”

LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry