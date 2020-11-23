Public will have to wait for bodycam video as KSP takes over fatal officer-involved shooting investigation

By Natalia Martinez | November 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 9:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police does not have a timeline for when the body camera video of the most recent fatal officer-involved shooting will be released, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Prior to this incident, Louisville Metro Police released body camera video of fatal officer-involved shootings, or OIS’s, if they exist, the very next day.

The department would normally hold a press conference and upload the body camera video on their YouTube channel for the public to see.

LMPD started investigating shortly after 10. (Source: WAVE)

The following day, LMPD would also release the name(s) of the officers who fired their weapons.

Times have changed.

As of Monday evening, no additional details were released by Kentucky State Police about what happened Sunday night during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood. During the stop, the officer fired his weapon, killing the suspect.

The officer was taken to the hospital for injuries and released Monday.

LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry did provide a brief statement three hours following the shooting, but with limited details including the facts that the suspect had died, the officer was injured and that KSP was the lead.

LMPD interim chief Yvette Gentry (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Nothing was said about what lead to the stop, how the officer was injured, or why he fired his weapon.

Following the fatal officer involved shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer created a new critical incident response team within KSP, asking them to be the automatic lead on OIS’s.

KSP spokesperson Sgt. Billy Gregory told WAVE 3 News the department will be following their own policies and procedures while handling the investigation.

“KSP policy does not release details of the investigation until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” Gregory said.

In another message, Gregory added that KSP does not have a timeline for when information will be released and that media should submit open records requests for information that is not made available.

Gentry told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters Monday that “the purpose of the agreement was to get a third party to handle the investigations when members of the community asked for the reform.”

She added that KSP has the authority over the investigation, its records and release.

“I know people are used to getting video from LMPD,” Gentry said, “but this process removes us from the investigation for the sake of the investigation being fair and impartial.”

She said it would not be appropriate for her to dictate how any part of the investigation is handled.

Monday evening, Gentry released a statement on the ongoing investigation by KSP:

“LMPD experienced an officer-involved-shooting incident last night at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the Portland neighborhood. This is the first since we announced a reform agreement calling for the Kentucky State Police (KSP) to act as primary investigating agency for Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) critical incidents. This reform is the result of us listening to the concerns that you – the community – had about your police department conducting investigations into its own members in such matters. We have heard you. The Kentucky State Police has taken jurisdictional authority over this investigation, its records, and the release thereof. As you’re aware, LMPD practice has been to release body worn video footage of such incidents within 24 hours in an effort to be as transparent as possible. However, KSP has determined that logistics and variances in practices have made that unrealistic in this case. We defer to KSP on the specific timing in this case, and we will be evaluating how this works going forward. We agreed to place these investigations in the hands of another agency as one initiative on the path to restoring trust between LMPD and our community. There are many ideas for how this might work, including the possible creation of a multi-agency task force to work throughout the state, and those ideas remain on the table. For now, we trust the Kentucky State Police will conduct a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation regarding the facts surrounding this case.”
LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry

WAVE 3 News also reached out to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and asked if he would advocate for the prompt release of details and body camera video. Fischer’s Director of Communications Jean Porter released the same statement issued by Gentry.

