Arrests made in Bardstown overdose death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Nelson County men have been arrested for their roles in the death of man in Bardstown eight months ago.
On March 15, Bardstown officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Fern Lea Circle after the man living there, Adam Walker, was found dead. It was determined that Walker’s death was due to a heroin overdose.
Charges have now been filed against the three men who Bardstown police say were involved in Walker’s death - Robert Estel Girdley, 35, of Coxs Creek; Labrent Deshawn Maddox, 25, of Bardstown, and Thomas Wayne Alvey, 45, of Bardstown.
Each is being held in the Nelson County Jail on manslaughter, trafficking in heroin and cocaine, and tampering with physical evidence charges.
