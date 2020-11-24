Behind the Forecast: Outwitting the weather when baking

Since warmer air can hold more water vapor, bakers typically run into more issues on those warmer and rainy days. The extra moisture effortlessly soaks into dry ingredients; this why flour clumps more on humid days. Bakers can fight the higher humidity by extending the baking time by five-minute intervals. Also, decreasing the amount of liquid in a recipe is always a good idea. Experts recommend that bakers reduce the amount of liquid by one-quarter. If the batter is too dry once mixed, then bakers can add additional liquid.