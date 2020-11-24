Beshear: ‘Keep your Thanksgiving celebration as small as you can,’ 2,690 new cases Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two days before Thanksgiving, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on Kentucky’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear started off Tuesday’s update on the growing number of cases and the possibility of overwhelming local healthcare systems.
“We have shown you, we are now in exponential growth in our cases here in the commonwealth,” Beshear said.
Examples were shown from Pennsylvania and Arizona, where hospital beds are filling up as their COVID cases spike.
The governor also reminded residents that receiving a negative COVID test days before a gathering can’t guarantee safety from infection of COVID-19.
“It can take time for an infection to show, and there are real concerns that folks will engage in activity that we know could create super spreader events in every community based on one of these tests,” Beshear said. “So please, keep your Thanksgiving celebration as small as you can.”
The governor announced 2,690 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth’s case total to 162,838.
An additional 17 new deaths due to the virus were also confirmed on Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 is now 1.809.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 8.82 percent.
Additional information provided in Tuesday’s report include:
- 1,658 patients currently hospitalized
- 390 patients within the ICU
- 207 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care facilities - 92 new resident cases, 115 new staff cases, 18 new deaths
- One additional death from the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 28 total
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
