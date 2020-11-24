Catholic Charities provides 450 Thanksgiving meals to migrant, refugee families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, Catholic Charities distributed meals in a drive-and-walk through set up rather than a sit-down meal due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Typically, the meal included games and crafts for children as an opportunity for staff, volunteers, and others at to welcome newly settled refugee families to their first Thanksgiving meal in America.
The event took place at two locations this year with one at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church and Catholic Charities of Louisville’s St. Anthony Campus.
The meals were prepared entirely by students and chefs at the CCL’s Common Table program. The program is aimed at providing job training to those who face barriers to employment, including lack of opportunity, criminal records, or lack of skills.
Common Table prepared 22 turkeys, 200 pounds of sweet potatoes, and 45 pounds of macaroni and cheese. The lunch also included stuffing and green beans.
Common Table chef’s say all the food was made from scratch.
