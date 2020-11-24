Celebrate traditions with WAVE 3 News and NBC, airing holiday favorites this Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Share a holiday tradition that’s absolutely must-see, check out specials airing Thanksgiving weekend on WAVE 3 News and NBC!
Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” begins. Floats, musical guests and Santa, the fun never ends.
Following the parade at noon it’s the “National Dog Show.” So many different breeds of pups to see, watch these furry friends go!
Later that night at 7 p.m., it’s time for some football. Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, who will win it all?
Then Friday night at 8 p.m. it’s a special you don’t want to miss. Join us down in Whoville for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
At 8:30 p.m. stay with us here and grab a snack or two, it’s the “Minions Holiday Special” featuring the minions and Gru!
That’s all right here on WAVE 3 News, and to see more, have no fear! For when these specials and more will air, click or tap here.
