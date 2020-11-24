Ceremony honors late U.S. president on his birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soldiers from Fort Knox paid tribute to the 12th President of the United States with a wreath-laying ceremony at the national cemetery that bears his name.
Zachary Taylor was the nation’s 12th president and grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1808. Taylor was sworn into office in 1849 and served as president for 16 months before his death on July 9, 1850.
Each year, a U.S. military general or naval flag officer lays a wreath provided by the White House - at the gravesite of each deceased former U.S. president.
Major General Miguel Castellanos, commanding general of the 84th Training Command, was the host this year’s ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Brownsboro Road. An honor cordon from his unit assisted with the wreath laying.
“I think it is an appropriot tradition,” Castellanos said. “One of those traditions that I think is very important for us to remember for those who have done so much for our nation.”
This was the 236th anniversary of President Taylor’s birth. The tradidtion is held for every president who has died and takes place on each president’s birthday.
