COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Co. more rampant than reported, UofL study shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 cases have continued to climb this past week in Jefferson County, ultimately forcing the county deeper into the red zone.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Director of Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness, reported 3,592 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 31 new deaths. Moyer said there are now 66.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people in the county, which jumped from last week’s 62.9 new daily cases.
However, new data from UofL Health’s Co-Immunity Project, which works to track and curb the spread of the virus showed COVID-19 might be more rampant in the community than it’s reported.
Doctors took a random sample of 3,000 people in Jefferson County, and through analysis found the more accurate number of weekly infections is closer to 13,000, compared to the more than 3,500 reported.
“The data that we gather from people who come forth and get tested, that represents just the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar with UofL Health said. “If you look at the community in general the rates of infection are much higher, and the increase is much higher.”
The data also found more people have been infected with the virus at some point during the pandemic than reported. According to Dr. Bhatnager, based on the random sample taken, 45,540 people in Jefferson County had antibodies and were likely infected with the virus at some point during the pandemic. The study was also conducted in June, and the antibody number was 24,600.
Dr. Rachel Keith at UofL Health’s Co-Immunity Project said the majority of these people likely never knew they had the virus because they were asymptomatic, but that also means they were unknowingly spreading it.
Currently, the majority of the positive cases in Jefferson County are in the Shively area and the northeastern portion of the county toward Prospect, according to Dr. Keith.
“The virus doesn’t care who you are or where you are, it’ll get you if you’re doing the things that put you at risk,” Keith said.
Doctors said actions that put someone at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 including making non-essential trips, traveling, not social distancing and not wearing a mask or not wearing it properly.
Louisville Metro Health and Wellness collaborated with the state in a study to see how prevalent mask wearing is in Jefferson County. The study found 35 percent of indoor public places had visitors who were not wearing their masks correctly, and 29 percent of the places had visitors not wearing a mask at all. The data was also separated by each area of the county.
The study also measured mask wearing for the staff of indoor public areas and found 40 percent of the establishments visited had staff wearing masks incorrectly, and 26 percent had staff who were not wearing a mask at all.
Dr. Seyed Karimi, Louisville Metro’s Public Health Economist who also helped conduct the study said 75 percent of the visitors who were found not wearing masks were men, mostly between the ages of 19 to 44 years-old. That number jumped to 80 percent of men not wearing a mask when it pertained to staff at public places.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to mask wearing,” Karimi said, “That’s now common knowledge of how important it is to wear a mask, how effective it is to curb the virus, especially now that it’s trending upward and to wear it correctly.”
The correctly way to wear a mask is over both the mouth and nose completely.
Doctors told WAVE 3 News they expect cases to continue to escalate, especially with Thanksgiving and the cold weather, which according to Dr. Bhatnager, studies show can cause the virus to spread more.
