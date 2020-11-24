Dawne Gee honored with Spirit of Louisville award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dawne Gee received a special award while emceeing an event Tuesday morning.
During the 30th Annual YMCA Mayor’s Thanksgiving Breakfast, the YMCA of Greater Louisville honored Dawne with the Spirit of Louisville award.
The award is presented each year to an individual or organization who “has served the community in multiple roles, reflects basic values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility and has fostered a positive community spirit through attitudes and actions,” according to the YMCA.
“It has been very obvious for many years that Dawne truly enjoys using her voice and platform to benefit and uplift others,” YMCA of Greater Louisville President and CEO Steve Tarver said. “She is a constant catalyst for community and the power of bringing people together.”
In addition to anchoring at WAVE 3 News and hosting WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, Dawne started a non-profit called a Recipe to End Hunger. The non-profit has two cookbooks for sale and strives to end childhood hunger in WAVE Country.
