Dolly Parton Imagination Library documentary to be live-streamed in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the heart of Louisville back in 2017. Since it began, the program has given 150 million free books to children around the world.
The documentary “The Library That Dolly Built” had its spring premiere canceled due to the corona-virus pandemic. But you will soon be able to see it for yourself. It has been rescheduled as a free live-stream screening, followed by a conversation with Parton, who’ll also give a live acoustic performance.
Tune in Wednesday, December 9 at 7 p.m. here or on Dolly’s Imagination Library Facebook page.
