Friendsgiving Turkey Drive helps Louisville families four fourth straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The season of giving is underway, and on Tuesday, hundreds of turkeys and thousands of thanksgiving meals were delivered by local groups to families in need.
For the fourth year in a row, volunteers loaded up pounds and pounds of Turkey to distribute throughout South Louisville, Shively, and Southwest Louisville.
The idea behind the “Friendsgiving Turkey Drive” all started with an from Louisville entertainer Dusty Leigh while in the middle of a workout.
“I didn’t even finish the workout,” said Leigh. “I went to Meijer and bought 75 Turkeys.”
Since that day, the turkey drive has developed into much more.
Councilman David Yates and community partners like Shirley’s Way, The Louisville Dream Center, Kroger and LMPD have teamed up to help the Friendsgiving Turkey Drive grow.
This year means a little more for everyone involved.
“Considering the shape that the worlds in, the state is in, it’s a blessing that we can still give hundreds of Turkeys away to families in need,” said Dusty Leigh, “and I think the need today is even more than it’s ever been.”
Councilman David Yates, soon to be State Senator David Yates, hopes the event continues when he’s moved on to serving his city in Frankfort.
“There’s certain people who don’t know how to ask for help,” said Yates, “and in certain times of the year they really struggle. What we’re doing in this program today is making sure everybody is included.”
Around 400 turkeys and 3000 meals were distributed Tuesday. Every bit of the food was donated.
Dusty Leigh still takes part in the Turkey Drive and has said it’s a great example for his kids, showing them to be generous, and know what’s important in life.
“It’s just a time to be thankful for what you do have,” said Leigh, “and I think this year, we’ve got to really focus and hone in on that.”
Everyone that helped deliver donations was doing so on their own time Tuesday.
