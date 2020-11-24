Grieving son warns people to not let their guard down after his father dies from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gerald Massey was a robust and active 92-year-old, described as someone who still had gas left in the tank.
But in late October, the Bullitt County man came down with COVID-19 symptoms. After being hospitalized just two weeks, he knew the time had come to stop fighting.
“And they’re basically telling us, ‘Do you want to put him on a ventilator?’” Gerald’s son Jeff said. “Well he was alert, he knew what was going on and he knew what was being asked and he’s shaking his head no.”
Hours after that decision, Massey died. And a week later, Jeff Massey agonizes over how his family’s loss could have been prevented.
”I don’t think I’ve gotten to the point of being able to fully accept that he’s gone,” Massey said. “So I’m using my anger, I guess, to hopefully get through this.”
Massey said his father always wore a mask when he ventured out, and trusted others around him to be as careful as he was. He said his anger comes from thinking that trust was a critical mistake.
“People just need to know how important it is not to drop your guard, to be cautious, to wear masks around everybody,” Massey said.
Before he went into the hospital, Gerald Massey unknowingly exposed his brother and sister, both in their 80s. In turn, they exposed others in their families with two landing in the hospital. As people flock to testing facilities, health officials say family exposures are helping drive the spiking numbers of COVID cases.
Jeff Massey admits to having second thoughts on having his own children visit for Thanksgiving when there is already an empty chair at the table.
”It’s so tough,” Massey said. “And I’ve just experienced this, it’s raw for me. And it’s still the same thing. It’s such a tough decision.”
The funeral for Gerald Massey is Saturday. A limited number of loved ones will gather as safely as they can, to tell the story of a very long and meaningful life, that ended too soon.
