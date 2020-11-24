Health leaders say young children need to be included in COVID vaccine trials

“At this stage, the lowest age to which the vaccines have been given is the Pfizer vaccine was 12 to 14 years of age,” Slaoui said. “I don’t know whether the FDA will approve the vaccine for use down to that age. Maybe they will stop at 18 years of age and above. We are planning to run clinical trials into younger adolescents and then toddlers and infants on an expedited basis the last few months.”