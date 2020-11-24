Health leaders say young children need to be included in COVID vaccine trials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 vaccine trials have shown promising results on adults so far, but testing on children is just getting started.
The big question is, will the COVID vaccine be safe for your children? That’s something researchers are trying to figure out.
The immunizations being developed right now are intended for adults.
“I think people are thinking, ‘oh, let’s get all the kids immunized,’ well, you can’t do that,” Dr. William McKinney Associate Dean of Research at UofL’s School of Public Health and Information Sciences said. “This vaccine has only been really studied in the 18 and over population.”
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, child vaccine research advocates understand why COVID-19 efforts have prioritized adults; they have suffered the vast majority of known infections, severe illnesses, and deaths.
However, a growing number of doctors and researchers are voicing concern that the country can’t beat COVID-19 until it children get vaccinated too.
Noton Children’s and UofL Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Kris Bryant says vaccinating kids will make it easier to opens up schools, kids playing sports, being around friends, and grandparents.
“I think it’s really important. we know kids are getting COVID and we know a small number of them are going to get really sick,” Bryant said. “Vaccinating kids will have some benefit to them.”
The Chief Scientific Adviser for Operation Warp Speed Dr. Moncef Slaoui was on CNN”s State of the Union talking about where we are, as far as vaccinating children.
“At this stage, the lowest age to which the vaccines have been given is the Pfizer vaccine was 12 to 14 years of age,” Slaoui said. “I don’t know whether the FDA will approve the vaccine for use down to that age. Maybe they will stop at 18 years of age and above. We are planning to run clinical trials into younger adolescents and then toddlers and infants on an expedited basis the last few months.”
Trials with children under 12, including infants and toddlers, still needs to happen.
“I think it will be the same vaccine,” Bryant said. “We will need to know the right dose for children, the right schedule, how many doses do they need.”
It’s going to take some time to conduct those trials and gather that research. Bryant says once the vaccination is available and recommended for use, people should take advantage of it.
As far as a COVID vaccine and when it will be available for children, Jefferson County Public Schools says they’ll be watching for guidance from state health officials on if they will require students to get vaccinated in order to return to school.
The district says they are already working with community partners, pharmacies, and Metro Public Health and wellness to have places available.
